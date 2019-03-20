Dr. Desmond Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desmond Young, MD is a Pulmonologist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Inlet Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine LLC4057 HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Young is caring and very kind, also very good at what he does. He is conscientious and reallycares about his patients.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760425532
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Young has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
