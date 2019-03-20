Overview

Dr. Desmond Young, MD is a Pulmonologist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Inlet Cardio Pulmonary and Assocs in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.