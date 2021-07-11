Overview

Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at The Paley Institute in Mangonia Park, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.