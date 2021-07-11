Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
St. Mary's Medical Center901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 841-0911Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ob/Gyn Specialists Palm Beaches770 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 655-3331Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
West Palm Beach Office927 45th St Ste 103, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 881-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All my experiences with Dr. Thomas are AMAZING! He listens well and explains so I understand. He is very nice and I never felt rushed ever. It doesn't matter the reason I'm seeing him for, he gives off a calming effect. My friend recommended Dr. Thomas, and I'm so grateful she did.
About Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cree, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1548448475
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Cree, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.