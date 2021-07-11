See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mangonia Park, FL
Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at The Paley Institute in Mangonia Park, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's Medical Center
    901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 841-0911
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ob/Gyn Specialists Palm Beaches
    770 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 655-3331
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    West Palm Beach Office
    927 45th St Ste 103, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 881-5454

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cree, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548448475
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desmond Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Thomas speaks Cree, Haitian Creole and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

