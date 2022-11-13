Dr. Desmond Stutzman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stutzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desmond Stutzman, DO
Dr. Desmond Stutzman, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Nationwide Children's Hospital.
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
Dr Stutzman has performed surgery on both of my thumbs with great success. He is very caring, terrific personality, and explains everything in great detail. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Desmond Stutzman, DO
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute Hand and Micro Surgery
- Doctor's Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Bowling Green State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
