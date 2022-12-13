Dr. Desmond McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desmond McGuire, MD
Overview
Dr. Desmond McGuire, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McGuire works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates Orange County360 San Miguel Dr Ste 503, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 543-6020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuire?
Dr. McGuire provided a very detailed examination. His description of my condition was clear and comforting.
About Dr. Desmond McGuire, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881690634
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.