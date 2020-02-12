Overview

Dr. Desmond Birkett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University Of London and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Birkett works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.