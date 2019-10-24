Overview

Dr. Desmon Brown, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Howard University-Dds, and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Aspen Dental in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Goshen, IN, Highland, IN and Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.