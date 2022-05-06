Overview

Dr. Desiree Ratner, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ratner works at Allergy & Asthma Specialists - Lansdale, PA in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Keloid Scar and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.