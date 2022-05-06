See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Desiree Ratner, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Desiree Ratner, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ratner works at Allergy & Asthma Specialists - Lansdale, PA in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Keloid Scar and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desiree Ratner, MD
    36 E 36th St Ste 204, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 890-4688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Desiree Ratner, M.D., P.C.
    36A E 36th St # 204, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 890-4688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Desiree Ratner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548360795
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    • Beth Israel
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
