Dr. Desiree Mohandas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Desiree Mohandas, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mohandas works at
Locations
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta1800 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 352-1730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohandas is exceptional! She takes her time and explains everything thoroughly. I have complete confidence in her and would recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Desiree Mohandas, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohandas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohandas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.