Dr. Desiree Mohandas, MD

Dermatology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Desiree Mohandas, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mohandas works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-1730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2019
    Dr. Mohandas is exceptional! She takes her time and explains everything thoroughly. I have complete confidence in her and would recommend her without reservation.
    Melissa — Dec 07, 2019
    About Dr. Desiree Mohandas, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679837637
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desiree Mohandas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohandas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohandas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohandas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohandas works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mohandas’s profile.

    Dr. Mohandas has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohandas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohandas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohandas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohandas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohandas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

