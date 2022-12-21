Dr. Desiree McCarthy-Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy-Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desiree McCarthy-Keith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Desiree McCarthy-Keith, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Reproductive Specialists5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 270, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 843-2229
Alpharetta Office3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (404) 843-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Throughout our journey, she was always positive, ready to answer any questions I had and very knowledgeable. At first we were hesitant about pursing IVF, she did not press us but allowed us to finally come to terms that is what is necessary. When I had a positive pregnancy test with IVF, she rejoiced with me over the phone. I heartly recommend Dr McCarthy Keith to friends and relative. She made the experience at SGF supportive despite the how emotional and physically stressful this journey can be
About Dr. Desiree McCarthy-Keith, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1063474856
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Health
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Med Ctr
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
