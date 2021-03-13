See All Pediatric Neurologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Desiree Levyim, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Desiree Levyim, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Levyim works at TeleMed2U in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Telemed2u
    3400 Douglas Blvd Ste 225, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 740-3721

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease

Treatment frequency



Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Meytal — Mar 13, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Desiree Levyim, MD.

    About Dr. Desiree Levyim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1497167985
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
