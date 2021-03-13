Dr. Desiree Levyim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levyim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desiree Levyim, MD
Dr. Desiree Levyim, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Telemed2u3400 Douglas Blvd Ste 225, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 740-3721
You know how the American Health system is just like completely broken & set up to literally suck your money, take forever & not give you any answers? Some of it's the system, some of it is Doctor's trainings, some of its straight-up Doctors. Dr. Levyim is the diamond in the rough. What usually takes someone 4-5 years to get a diagnosis, she helped me uncover in 3 months of working with her. She listens, cares, & goes out of her way to help you, literally because she sees you as an actual human being. She brings her breadth of experience & knowledge instead of a stippled viewpoint on 1 area of study, directly to human experience. She's keen on continuous learnings, & stays on top of research & clinical trials to try & bring you the best treatment plan possible. She'll listen to allll of your symptoms & try & address as many as possible without bringing new side effects. I've seen many neurologists, but I could not recommend a better one. She's a real partner.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Persian
- 1497167985
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
