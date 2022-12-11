See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Garzon works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 211, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 600-7958
    County Wide Foot, Ankle and Wound Care Associates
    1325 S Congress Ave Ste 108, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-3300
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    County Wide Foot, Ankle and Wound Care Associates
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 102, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 888-6563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fusion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Decompression and Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPlus
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2022
    Dr. Garzon operated on my Achilles tendon the end of April 2022. Prior to that surgery I had numerous knee surgeries and ultimately had both knees replaced. So there were already issues with my impending Achilles surgery. From the first time I saw her my experiences were very positive. She was attentive, caring, and knowledgeable. She listened and asked me questions regarding my pain, my lifestyle, and my expectations. Her personality and her entire demeanor filled me with confidence that she understood me and what I wanted for my athletic future. Her office staff duplicated her own personality. An office staff is a very important component in medical treatment. It helps set the tone and can make or break a patient's confidence in the Doctor. After the surgery she again was the same warm, friendly, compassionate doctor who "fixed me". After three months I was on the court hitting. And at seven months I am in the PBO Finals! I strongly and unhesitatingly recommend Dr. Garzon.
    martin metzger — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750701249
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bethesda Hospital East
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garzon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garzon has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

