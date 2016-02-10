Overview

Dr. Desiree Domingo-Foraste, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Domingo-Foraste works at Midtown Medical Group in Ventura, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.