Overview

Dr. Desiree Butter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Butter works at Colonnades Family Medicine in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.