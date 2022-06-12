Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO
Overview
Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med.
Locations
Pinnacle Womens Center15396 N 83rd Ave Ste F100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 595-9696Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brotsky delivered 2 of my babies and my experience both times was Amazing! My first baby came on his own, my second I was induced for at 42 weeks. I felt she listened and thoroughly answered all my questions and concerns - and I felt comfortable in both situations because of that. She delivered my 2nd when she wasn't even on call and I was so glad -- She truly takes such good care of her patients and you can tell she loves her job! I have always felt comfortable in the office with all the nurses and PAs, they never do anything without asking you first and making sure you understand and are comfortable. 10/10 recommend this office and Dr Brotsky!
About Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- FRIENDS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brotsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brotsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brotsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brotsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brotsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.