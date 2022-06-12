Overview

Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Brotsky works at Pinnacle Womens Center in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.