Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Brotsky works at Pinnacle Womens Center in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Womens Center
    15396 N 83rd Ave Ste F100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 595-9696
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Dr Brotsky delivered 2 of my babies and my experience both times was Amazing! My first baby came on his own, my second I was induced for at 42 weeks. I felt she listened and thoroughly answered all my questions and concerns - and I felt comfortable in both situations because of that. She delivered my 2nd when she wasn't even on call and I was so glad -- She truly takes such good care of her patients and you can tell she loves her job! I have always felt comfortable in the office with all the nurses and PAs, they never do anything without asking you first and making sure you understand and are comfortable. 10/10 recommend this office and Dr Brotsky!
    Mary G — Jun 12, 2022
    About Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043422777
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
    Internship
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Medical Education
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • FRIENDS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desiree Brotsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brotsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brotsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brotsky works at Pinnacle Womens Center in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Brotsky’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brotsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brotsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

