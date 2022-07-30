Overview

Dr. Desirae McKee, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Lubbock Heart Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. McKee works at Rapides Surgical Hand Specialists in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.