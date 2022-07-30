See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Desirae McKee, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (146)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Desirae McKee, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Lubbock Heart Hospital and University Medical Center.

Dr. McKee works at Rapides Surgical Hand Specialists in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rapides Surgical Hand Specialists
    201 4th St Ste 1D, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 443-7622
  2. 2
    Texas Tech Orthopaedics
    3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-4600
  3. 3
    West Texas H.A.N.D.
    5613 114th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 515-4263
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Covenant Childrens Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
  • Lubbock Heart Hospital
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Osteosarcoma
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Osteosarcoma

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 30, 2022
    I was having difficulty with my right hand. One visit to Dr. McKee did the trick. They addressed my concern, and I returned for a follow-up two weeks later. All things were much better with my hand. I would highly recommend them - wonderful staff - wonderful medical staff. Thank you!
    NCooper — Jul 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Desirae McKee, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316156284
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Virginia Department Of Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery Fellowship In Hand and Microvascular Surgery
    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Moorhead University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desirae McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

