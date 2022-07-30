Dr. Desirae McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desirae McKee, MD
Overview
Dr. Desirae McKee, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Lubbock Heart Hospital and University Medical Center.
Dr. McKee works at
Locations
-
1
Rapides Surgical Hand Specialists201 4th St Ste 1D, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-7622
-
2
Texas Tech Orthopaedics3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-4600
-
3
West Texas H.A.N.D.5613 114th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 515-4263Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKee?
I was having difficulty with my right hand. One visit to Dr. McKee did the trick. They addressed my concern, and I returned for a follow-up two weeks later. All things were much better with my hand. I would highly recommend them - wonderful staff - wonderful medical staff. Thank you!
About Dr. Desirae McKee, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316156284
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Department Of Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery Fellowship In Hand and Microvascular Surgery
- Maricopa Med Center
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
- Moorhead University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKee works at
Dr. McKee speaks Spanish.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.