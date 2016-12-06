Dr. Desiderio Avila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desiderio Avila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Desiderio Avila, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Avila works at
Locations
-
1
Ahwatukee and Chandler locations, Gilbert location coming soon15920 S 48th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 961-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Alfa Insurance Company
- Alta Health Network
- American Republic
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- CHAMPVA
- Chandler Group
- Cigna
- CNA
- CNA HealthPro
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Integra Physician Network
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medlife
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
- New York Life
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Secure Care Indemnity
- Select Med
- Sierra Choice
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unum
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avila?
We would very much recommend Dr. Avila as a very sincere, considerate and excellent physician! A doctor really cares over and above the commercial side of his job. A doctor with a call!
About Dr. Desiderio Avila, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1528399144
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila works at
Dr. Avila has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avila speaks French and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.