Dr. Deshdeepak Sahni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deshdeepak Sahni, MD
Overview
Dr. Deshdeepak Sahni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Sahni works at
Locations
-
1
Krych Foot & Ankle4319 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 387-8779Monday1:00pm - 5:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday1:00pm - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Capital Brain and Spine4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 387-8779
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahni?
Very professional all of them great knowledge, great doctor
About Dr. Deshdeepak Sahni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1568628055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahni accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahni works at
Dr. Sahni has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Spinal Cord Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahni speaks Hindi and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.