Dr. Desh Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Sharma works at Pain Management in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Spring Branch, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.