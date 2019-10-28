Dr. Desh Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desh Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Desh Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
Oakwell Farms3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 268-0124
Kesar Family Pllc3303 Rogers Rd Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 417-4142
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates of3208 Napier Park Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 405-3410
Stone Oak Gastroenterology19284 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 268-0124
Spring Branch/Bulverde20450 State Highway 46 W Ste 102, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Directions (210) 268-0124
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma was able to diagnose a rare liver problem and a friend of mine. He flew back and forth between Houston and San Antonio to help with his patient. Which is way beyond the call of duty. He also helped organize a team to deal with this rare condition. And then he would fly back home to San Antonio. Those of you that live in San Antonio should be very grateful you have this doctor in your area.
About Dr. Desh Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1457549032
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.