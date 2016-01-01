Dr. Deseree Prentice, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prentice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deseree Prentice, DO
Overview
Dr. Deseree Prentice, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Alabama College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Prentice works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lenox Village6130 NOLENSVILLE PIKE, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 284-1450Thursday1:15pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deseree Prentice, DO
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1881127074
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Nashville
- Alabama College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Indiana University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prentice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prentice accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prentice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prentice works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prentice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prentice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prentice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prentice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.