Dr. Stipic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desanka Stipic, MD
Overview
Dr. Desanka Stipic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Hospital.
Locations
Integrative Counseling Services LLC19900 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 776-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is knowledgeable about medications, and will listen to you. I've been seeing her for many years and she is always there if I need her.
About Dr. Desanka Stipic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1174527436
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stipic accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stipic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stipic has seen patients for Anxiety, Phobia and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stipic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stipic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stipic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stipic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stipic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.