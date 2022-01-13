Overview

Dr. Derron Wilson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health.



Dr. Wilson works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.