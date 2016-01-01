Dr. Derrick Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Wong, MD
Dr. Derrick Wong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-2800
Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (323) 913-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Melanoma and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.