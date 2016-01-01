Dr. Derrick Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derrick Ward, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.
Locations
KS City Allergy & Asthma Assoc8675 College Blvd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 491-5501
Kansas City Allergy & Asthma301 NE Mulberry St Ste 203, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (913) 491-5501
Kansas City Allergy and Asthma Associates - Olathe832 W Frontier Ln, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 491-5501
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derrick Ward, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1366490286
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
