Overview

Dr. Derrick Umansky, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Umansky works at Crescent View Surgery Center in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.