Dr. Derrick Umansky, MD
Overview
Dr. Derrick Umansky, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Crescent View Surgery Center3434 Houma Blvd Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 267-1185
Southern Brain and Spine3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd # 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 454-0141Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic at University Square200 Broadway St Ste 230, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has very good patient skills and very knowledgeable. I consider him as MY back doctor.
About Dr. Derrick Umansky, MD
- Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1104168541
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University/Ochsner Hospital System
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital-New Orleans
- Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umansky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umansky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Umansky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.