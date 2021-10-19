Dr. Shindler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD
Overview
Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Shindler works at
Locations
James P Thompson MD PA8420 Ocean Gtwy, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-0424
- 2 2 Aurora St, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 221-1185
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely. He took time out of his schedule to consult with us regarding our son. Because of his concern and information, our son is getting needed treatment and hopefully will recover.
About Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1497763031
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shindler accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shindler has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shindler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.