Dr. Derrick McQueen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McQueen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick McQueen, MD
Overview
Dr. Derrick McQueen, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. McQueen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NBIMC - Pediatric Critical Care201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6765
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McQueen?
About Dr. Derrick McQueen, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003914748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McQueen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McQueen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McQueen works at
Dr. McQueen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQueen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.