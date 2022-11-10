Overview

Dr. Derrick Marinelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Marinelli works at MARINELLI & FELDMAN MDS in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.