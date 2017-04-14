Overview

Dr. Derrick Hickey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ithaca, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hickey works at Guthrie Orthopaedics Ithaca in Ithaca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.