Overview

Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Flint works at Oral Surgery Specialists of Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.