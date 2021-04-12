See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Flint works at Oral Surgery Specialists of Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Flint Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    5301 Davis Ln, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-3109
  2. 2
    South Office
    6012 W William Cannon Dr Ste B101, Austin, TX 78749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 366-7722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anodontia
Bone and Joint Replacement
Bone Graft Harvesting 
Anodontia
Bone and Joint Replacement
Bone Graft Harvesting 

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Bone Graft Harvesting  Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Infuse® Bone Graft Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Trauma in Children Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flint?

    Apr 12, 2021
    Dr. Flint and his whole staff are friendly, and professional. He is pleasant, calm and does extractions, painlessly and I have had no complications. I'd highly recommend him. For sure, a Five Star Rating.
    Judy — Apr 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flint to family and friends

    Dr. Flint's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Flint

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS.

    About Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265493373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleft Lip and Palate Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flint works at Oral Surgery Specialists of Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Flint’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Flint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.