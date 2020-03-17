Dr. Derrick Fansler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fansler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Fansler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derrick Fansler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fansler works at
Locations
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Fansler for 2 years now, he listens, cares and answers all my questions. He did a Cardio Ablation on me and I had no fears going in. He did a great job. His staff are excellent and caring, again take the time to answer all question, they are always on time, and very patience with you
About Dr. Derrick Fansler, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760626519
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fansler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fansler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fansler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fansler works at
Dr. Fansler has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fansler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fansler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fansler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fansler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fansler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.