Dr. Derrick Dupre, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Derrick Dupre, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Dupre works at NeuRepair Brain & Spine in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NeuRepair Brain & Spine
    8140 Picton Way Ste 102, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 11, 2022
I had lost hope after seeing so many different doctors and specialists. In one visit Dr Dupre put me at ease. It has been a journey, and I am a different person because of how this doctor has helped me get my life back. We enjoy going to his office, it’s so bright and his staff is so amazing. Totally worth the drive.
About Dr. Derrick Dupre, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • English, Spanish
  • 1528497948
Education & Certifications

  • Allegheny General Hospital - Pittsburgh, PA
  • Allegheny General Hospital - Pittsburgh, PA
  • Allegheny General Hospital - Pittsburgh, PA
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Derrick Dupre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dupre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dupre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dupre works at NeuRepair Brain & Spine in Trinity, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dupre’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupre.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

