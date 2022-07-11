Dr. Derrick Dupre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Dupre, MD
Overview
Dr. Derrick Dupre, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Dupre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NeuRepair Brain & Spine8140 Picton Way Ste 102, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 349-6728
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dupre?
I had lost hope after seeing so many different doctors and specialists. In one visit Dr Dupre put me at ease. It has been a journey, and I am a different person because of how this doctor has helped me get my life back. We enjoy going to his office, it’s so bright and his staff is so amazing. Totally worth the drive.
About Dr. Derrick Dupre, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1528497948
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital - Pittsburgh, PA
- Allegheny General Hospital - Pittsburgh, PA
- Allegheny General Hospital - Pittsburgh, PA
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupre works at
Dr. Dupre speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.