Dr. Derrick Desilva Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derrick Desilva Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Locations
1
Derrick M. Desilva Jr. MD629 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 738-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derrick Desilva Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
