Dr. Derrick Cox, MD

Oncology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Derrick Cox, MD is an Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.

Dr. Cox works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    1250 E Cliff Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 577-7951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2021
    Gracias a Dios que lo puso en mi camino,Agradecida con él,un excelente Dr.de todo corazón deseo que Dios le siga permitiendo ayudar a la gente,porque lo hace con tanto Amor,eso es Amar su profesión. MILLONES DE GRACIAS DR.COX
    Liliana — Aug 03, 2021
    About Dr. Derrick Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801073838
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Can Inst
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • King Drew Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derrick Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

