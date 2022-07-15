Overview

Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry|Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus, Chinese Hospital, Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.



Dr. Chua works at Chua Family Dental Care in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.