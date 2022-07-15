Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry|Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus, Chinese Hospital, Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.
Dr. Chua works at
Locations
-
1
Chua Dental Care2489 Mission St Ste 12, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 376-9657Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus
- Chinese Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
1 of the BEST experiences of my life with my dentist of over 15+ years. I called with an emergency, swelling, bad smell, bad taste in my mouth and he took care of me right away. I love this practice and the staff. We've been long time customers since early 2000s. I work near by and this is perfect location. They even validated my parking in the garage. How awesome is that?
About Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD
- Dentistry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Achinese, Cantonese, Chinese, Fijian, Filipino, Fukien, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1538102256
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hlth Scis Ctr
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry|Temple University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
