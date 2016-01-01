Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Christopher works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
