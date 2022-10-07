Overview

Dr. Derrick Cho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Cho works at Champaign Dental Group in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.