Dr. Deron Sharpe, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deron Sharpe, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Sharpe works at Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic
    5565 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-3733
    The Westgate Center, Pediatric Neurology
    540 Westgate Pkwy, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-3733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
Confusion
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Tic Disorders
Tremor
Vertigo
Cerebral Palsy
Tourette's Syndrome
Ataxia
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy
Brain Abscess
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cranial Trauma
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Pseudobulbar Affect
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Tuberous Sclerosis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr. Sharpe is very easy to talk to and does a great explaining everything. He talks to my daughter and makes sure she understands everything. Dr. Sharpe also takes his time while in the exam room. His staff is very nice and helpful! I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
    About Dr. Deron Sharpe, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104913235
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • Chldns Mercy Hospital
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deron Sharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharpe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharpe works at Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sharpe’s profile.

    Dr. Sharpe has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

