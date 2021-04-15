Dr. Deron Sharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deron Sharpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deron Sharpe, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Sharpe works at
Locations
-
1
Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic5565 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-3733
-
2
The Westgate Center, Pediatric Neurology540 Westgate Pkwy, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharpe?
Dr. Sharpe is very easy to talk to and does a great explaining everything. He talks to my daughter and makes sure she understands everything. Dr. Sharpe also takes his time while in the exam room. His staff is very nice and helpful! I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Deron Sharpe, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104913235
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Chldns Mercy Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharpe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharpe works at
Dr. Sharpe has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.