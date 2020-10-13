Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. More O'Ferrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD
Overview
Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. More O'Ferrall works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Management4131 W Loomis Rd Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 325-7246
-
2
APM Greenfield Clinic4448 W Loomis Rd Ste 202, Greenfield, WI 53220 Directions (414) 325-7246
-
3
APM Fox Point Clinic7950 N Port Washington Rd Ste 300, Fox Point, WI 53217 Directions (888) 901-7246
-
4
Waukesha Pain Center813 W Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (889) 901-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. More O'Ferrall?
Many years ago I couldnt get in to see him because of my Insurance,when my insurance changed at work,I was finally able to make an appointment with him and I sat there and cried,i couldnt wait to see him,and was beyond over the moon to meet him,it was like meeting a superstar because I heard such good things about him and I can tell you..ever since then our lives have changed forever. I say "OUR" because my husband also sees him,we have been to many Doctors before and absolutely no one compares to Dr.O.Since Covid hit,he no longer sees patients,now we are lost. We have been to at least 7 different Drs..NO ONE can help us like he has. We are no longer the active people we once were after seeing Dr.O..We NEED DR.O back!!
About Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1356318067
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- James Connolly Memorial Hospital
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. More O'Ferrall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. More O'Ferrall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. More O'Ferrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. More O'Ferrall works at
Dr. More O'Ferrall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. More O'Ferrall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. More O'Ferrall speaks French.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. More O'Ferrall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. More O'Ferrall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. More O'Ferrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. More O'Ferrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.