Overview

Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. More O'Ferrall works at Advanced Pain Management in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI, Fox Point, WI and Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.