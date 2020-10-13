See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. More O'Ferrall works at Advanced Pain Management in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI, Fox Point, WI and Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Management
    4131 W Loomis Rd Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 325-7246
  2. 2
    APM Greenfield Clinic
    4448 W Loomis Rd Ste 202, Greenfield, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 325-7246
  3. 3
    APM Fox Point Clinic
    7950 N Port Washington Rd Ste 300, Fox Point, WI 53217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 901-7246
  4. 4
    Waukesha Pain Center
    813 W Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (889) 901-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. More O'Ferrall?

    Oct 13, 2020
    Many years ago I couldnt get in to see him because of my Insurance,when my insurance changed at work,I was finally able to make an appointment with him and I sat there and cried,i couldnt wait to see him,and was beyond over the moon to meet him,it was like meeting a superstar because I heard such good things about him and I can tell you..ever since then our lives have changed forever. I say "OUR" because my husband also sees him,we have been to many Doctors before and absolutely no one compares to Dr.O.Since Covid hit,he no longer sees patients,now we are lost. We have been to at least 7 different Drs..NO ONE can help us like he has. We are no longer the active people we once were after seeing Dr.O..We NEED DR.O back!!
    Linda — Oct 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. More O'Ferrall to family and friends

    Dr. More O'Ferrall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. More O'Ferrall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD.

    About Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356318067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beaumont Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • James Connolly Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. More O'Ferrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. More O'Ferrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. More O'Ferrall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. More O'Ferrall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. More O'Ferrall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. More O'Ferrall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. More O'Ferrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. More O'Ferrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dermot More O'Ferrall, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.