Dr. Derick Velazquez-Lucena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez-Lucena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derick Velazquez-Lucena, MD
Overview
Dr. Derick Velazquez-Lucena, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Dr. Velazquez-Lucena works at
Locations
-
1
Medflorida Medical Centers9109 S US Highway 1 Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 905-2555
-
2
A One Family Practice322 Big Tree Rd, South Daytona, FL 32119 Directions (787) 307-6090Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 3 11317 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 499-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velazquez-Lucena?
Friendly, he pays attention to the patient, answer all my question. Highly recommend
About Dr. Derick Velazquez-Lucena, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1689208274
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velazquez-Lucena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velazquez-Lucena accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velazquez-Lucena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velazquez-Lucena works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez-Lucena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez-Lucena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velazquez-Lucena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velazquez-Lucena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.