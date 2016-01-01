Overview

Dr. Derick Haggard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Haggard works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.