Dr. Derick Christian, MD
Dr. Derick Christian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
1
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2850
2
Cardiac Surgery Assocs Ctr NY220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 16, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 754-2850
3
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 339-7633MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
4
Acupuncture To Serenity LLC1135 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 754-2850
- 5 234 Hamburg Tpke Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 754-2850
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- English, Gujarati
- 1972594364
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Christian speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
