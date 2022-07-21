Dr. Deric Lembree, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lembree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deric Lembree, DDS
Overview
Dr. Deric Lembree, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wake Forest, NC.
Dr. Lembree works at
Locations
-
1
Forestville Road Dental Care1070 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 874-1141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lembree?
The whole office staff is friendly and the experience is really efficient and professional.
About Dr. Deric Lembree, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1912977307
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lembree has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lembree accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lembree using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lembree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lembree works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lembree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lembree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lembree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lembree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.