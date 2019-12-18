Dr. Deri Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deri Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Deri Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7777 Forest Ln Ste C208, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have never encountered a doctor AND staff that were more kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable. Receiving a cancer diagnosis is terrifying and Dr. Lewis eased my mind by giving me the information and plan necessary to move forward and through this tough time. Her staff worked diligently to work me into the schedule QUICKLY to start this process right away. I wish more people took the time to write reviews because I know that MANY people must feel similarly about this WONDERFUL doctor and amazing staff. So thankful my PCP referred me here as I couldn't ask for a more perfect fit or better care.
About Dr. Deri Lewis, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1932201506
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
