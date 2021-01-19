Dr. Derek Zukosky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zukosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Zukosky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Zukosky, DO is an Urology Specialist in Evergreen, CO. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Zukosky works at
Locations
1
Foothills Urology28000 Meadow Dr Unit 210, Evergreen, CO 80439 Directions (303) 963-0162
2
Foothills Urology Pllc400 Indiana St Ste 300, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 963-0159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Colorado Urology255 S Routt St Ste 420, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 963-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derek Zukosky, DO
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1912942038
Education & Certifications
- University Of Heidelberg, Germany
- Botsford General Hospital
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zukosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zukosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zukosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zukosky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zukosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zukosky speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zukosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zukosky.
