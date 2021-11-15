See All Family Doctors in Abingdon, VA
Overview

Dr. Derek White Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abingdon, VA. 

Dr. White Jr works at Abingdon Primary Care Center in Abingdon, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Center
    613 Campus Dr Ste 200, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 628-1186
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston Memorial Hospital
  • Russell County Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Derek White Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619497294
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

