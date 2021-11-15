Dr. White Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derek White Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Derek White Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abingdon, VA.
Dr. White Jr works at
Locations
Primary Care Center
613 Campus Dr Ste 200, Abingdon, VA 24210
Directions (276) 628-1186
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White listens and does all he can to help you! He is very caring and compassionate and has been a blessing to me!
About Dr. Derek White Jr, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1619497294
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. White Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.