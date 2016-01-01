Dr. Derek Towery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Towery, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Towery, MD is a dermatologist in Joplin, MO. Dr. Towery completed a residency at Okla U. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin 7th St and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin 7th St3435 E 7th St, Joplin, MO 64801 Directions (417) 624-0440
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Grove900 E 13th St Ste 101, Grove, OK 74344 Directions (417) 624-0440Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Derek Towery, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346237351
Education & Certifications
- Okla U
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Admitting Hospitals
- Freeman Hospital West
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Towery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Towery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Towery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towery has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Towery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
524 patients have reviewed Dr. Towery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.