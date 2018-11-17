Dr. Derek Thomas III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Thomas III, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Thomas III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moon Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Thomas III works at
Locations
Moon Office725 Cherrington Pkwy, Moon Township, PA 15108 Directions (412) 942-7262Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sewickley Office1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duke is a great surgeon! I highly recommend him. He is very caring and the best thing about the follow ups is he is quick...in and out. However, if I have any questions or concerns, he takes the time to address any issues!! He's a cool doc!! ?? If you go to the Moon office, your wait time is way less than the Sewickley office.
About Dr. Derek Thomas III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285626788
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas III has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.