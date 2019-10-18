Dr. Derek Thigpin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thigpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Thigpin, DO
Overview
Dr. Derek Thigpin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI.
Dr. Thigpin works at
Locations
Flint Gastroenterology Associates PC600 Health Park Blvd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8400
Genesys Downtown Health Center420 S SAGINAW ST, Flint, MI 48502 Directions (810) 232-3522
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thigpin has been my doc for my liver issues for about a year now. He always takes the time to listen & explain things in a way that is easy to understand. I would (and have!) recommended him to others.
About Dr. Derek Thigpin, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265691380
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thigpin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thigpin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thigpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thigpin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thigpin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thigpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thigpin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thigpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thigpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.