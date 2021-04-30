Dr. Derek Tesoro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Tesoro, DPM
Dr. Derek Tesoro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Saginaw Valley Foot and Ankle Center5400 Mackinaw Rd Ste 2100, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 372-6479
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Excellent Doctor. Professional. Had surgery three places on my foot. Follow his directions as given and results so far, good. Definitely recommend him.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891873022
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Tesoro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tesoro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tesoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tesoro has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tesoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tesoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tesoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.