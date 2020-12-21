Dr. Derek Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Derek Sun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Dqs Cardiac and Vascular Services PC19402 Northern Blvd Ste 208, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 631-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D. Sun Is A Great Heart Doctor. Never Wait. I Have Appointment With Dr. Sun And Take Me Right Away. I Will Recommend Friends & Family To Dr. Sun.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831267087
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
